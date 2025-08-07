North York club’s liquor licence to be revoked after inspectors allegedly blocked from entering

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it is moving to revoke the liquor licence of a North York nightclub where private security allegedly blocked inspectors from carrying out their work on several occasions.

In a news release Thursday, the AGCO accused INXX Lounge, located at 1295 Finch Ave. W. of “multiple serious contraventions of the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA),” including “persistent interference with AGCO inspectors.”

The regulatory agency said INXX Lounge security blocked AGCO inspectors and Toronto police officers from entering the premises on Feb. 8, and staff removed a point-of-sale machine so that it couldn’t be inspected.

AGCO inspectors were once again obstructed by security from entering the club on May 24, the AGCO said.

“Inspectors also found the licensed premises to exceed the legal capacity,” the commission said.

Security obstructed inspectors from visiting the premises a third time on June 29, according to the release.

“The repeated obstruction, coupled with incidents such as allowing dangerous overcrowding that exceeded the venue’s licensed capacity, demonstrate that INXX Lounge is failing to operate with integrity and in accordance with the LLCA,” it reads.

“As a result, the AGCO has proposed the revocation of the business’s liquor licence as there are reasonable grounds to believe the licence holder will not operate the business with honesty, integrity and in accordance with the law.”

INXX Lounge did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the move.

A liquor licence holder has the right to appeal the move to an independent tribunal within 15 days.

This is not the first time the club has made headlines. In May 2024, police were called to the establishment for a shooting that resulted in two people suffering critical injuries.