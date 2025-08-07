Machine Gun Kelly hosts free concert at Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern

Machine Gun Kelly performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, June 20, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Machine Gun Kelly held a last-minute free concert in Toronto Wednesday night, but only 300 of the rapper turned rocker’s eagle-eyed fans were lucky enough to get in.

The American musician made several cryptic posts to his Instagram Stories in the lead up to the intimate concert at the Horseshoe Tavern.

The first of which was a picture of a private jet and the caption “Toronto bout to get some Lost Americana vibes today,” a reference to the title of his forthcoming album.

In another post, MGK, real name Colson Baker, posted a selfie with the location tagged as Toronto, Ontario with the “hush” emoji.

Machine Gun Kelly Machine Gun Kelly posts to his Instagram Stories before a free pop-up concert in Toronto. (Instagram/machinegunkelly)

The payoff for Baker’s 9.1 million followers came by way of a poster for the pop-up show, with a disclaimer that while the event was free, only 300 people would be allowed in.

Videos from the concert showed a packed house as Baker took requests from the crowd and whimsically opened packs of Pokémon cards between songs, hoping to pull a holographic Charizard.

MGK’s latest album comes out Friday.