Second-degree murder charge laid in deadly downtown Toronto shooting

One of two suspects involved in a downtown Toronto shooting this past weekend is now facing an upgraded charge of second-degree murder charge after the victim died in hospital, police say.

First responders were called to the scene near John and Adelaide streets, in the city’s Entertainment District, for the sound of gunshots just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2.

When they arrived on scene, police said, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot. Investigators said Thursday that the victim was also “inadvertently struck” by a vehicle that was not involved in the shooting, but was attempting to flee the gunfire.

The victim, identified by police as Toronto resident Jeshua Gabriel Buchoon was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead on Aug. 6 and is the city’s 24th homicide victim of 2025.

Jeshua Gabriel Buchoon Jeshua Gabriel Buchoon, 36, is shown in this handout photo. Buchoon is Toronto's 24th homicide victim of 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

Two suspects, Mitch Rambali, 26, of Mississauga, and Steve Ganesh, 22, of Toronto, were arrested near the scene and a firearm was recovered.

Rambali was initially charged with aggravated assault, among other charges. That charge has now been upgraded to second-degree murder, police announced on Friday.

It’s unclear if any of the charges against Ganesh will be upgraded.

Police have not said what may have motivated the shooting.

Traffic Services is investigating the collision that followed the shooting and police said no charges have been laid at this point.