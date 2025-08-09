64-year-old woman seriously injured after being struck by LRT in Scarborough

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by an Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

A 64-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by an Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle during testing in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the raised platform along the centre of Eglinton Avenue East, west of Pharmacy Avenue. Police said the call came in just before 1 p.m.

Acting Insp. Brian Maslowski told reporters that the woman was standing on the platform when, for some unknown reason, she crossed the path of the westbound LRT vehicle that was conducting tests.

Paramedics initially told CP24 the woman was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

LRT collision Police are on the scene of a collision involving an Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (CP24)

Maslowski said police were told the driver of the LRT tried his “best to warn this pedestrian, but unfortunately it did not end well.”

He added that initial information suggests the driver honked the horn and slowed the train.

“We’re looking at everything,” Maslowski said when asked if speed was a factor. “It’s far too early to tell. All the data is going to be gathered up.”

Maslowski said traffic investigators are currently gathering evidence, including video from the LRT and nearby businesses, to determine what transpired.

He urged pedestrians, especially those along the LRT line, to cross the street at designated areas.

“Also at any time, please be aware of your surroundings. And many times, mostly always, it’s good to limit any distractions such as your phone or whatnot,” Maslowski said.

Crosstown LRT collision Police are on the scene of a collision involving an LRT vehicle on Eglinton Avenue East on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Melissa Duggan/CP24)

In a statement, the TTC said the incident occurred during LRT train testing.

“Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured, and we are hoping for their full recovery. As this matter is under investigation, we would refer you to Toronto Police Services for further details,” the transit agency said.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx, in a statement, said it is working with TTC and emergency services to investigate the details of the incident.