Police search for man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women at downtown Toronto parks

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting two women at two downtown parks in separate incidents.

The first one occurred in the area of Queens Quay and Dan Leckie Way on the evening of June 27.

Police said the victim was approached by an unknown man in the Toronto Music Garden, asking her to take his picture.

The man told the victim he was a palm reader and could tell her fortune, police said. He allegedly led her to an isolated area, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The other incident happened on the evening of July 31 near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Fort York Boulevard.

Police said the same man approached a second victim in Coronation Park and asked her to take his picture.

Just like the first incident, he informed the victim that he could tell her fortune, claiming to be a palm reader.

The man allegedly led the victim to an isolated area and sexually assaulted her.

In a news release on Friday evening, police described the suspect as a 40-year-old man, five-foot-nine with a medium build and short black hair.

“It is believed he is of Middle Eastern descent,” police said.

Anyone with information about his identity is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).