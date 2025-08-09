Woman seriously injured after being struck by LRT in Scarborough

Police and transit officers are on the scene of a collision involving an Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle. (Melissa Duggan/CP24)

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by an Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to Eglinton Avenue East, west of Pharmacy Avenue, just before 1 p.m. for a collision.

Paramedics told CP24 the woman was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. In a subsequent update, police said her injuries were deemed not life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately known.

In a statement, the TTC said the incident occurred during LRT train testing.

“Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured, and we are hoping for their full recovery. As this matter is under investigation, we would refer you to Toronto Police Services for further details,” the transit agency said.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx, in a statement, said it is working with TTC and emergency services to investigate the details of the incident.