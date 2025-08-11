Stabbing in Scarborough leaves 2 males injured

Two males were transported to hospital following a stabbing in Scarborough late Sunday night.

It is not exactly clear where the stabbing occurred but police have taped off an area outside a gas station in the area of Morningside Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Paramedics said they were called to the area shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. They told CP24 that one man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. Police later confirmed that the man is now in stable condition.

A second male was also rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and have not released any information on possible suspects.