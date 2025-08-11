Volunteers wanted for 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto

Looking for a job? Applications have now opened for more than 3,000 volunteer positions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Volunteer registration is now open for the Toronto arm of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Today, the City of Toronto officially launched its volunteer recruitment drive for the international men’s soccer tournament.

Toronto is set to host six matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026, including the highly anticipated Canadian Men’s National home opener on June 12, 2026 – the first-ever men’s FIFA World Cup match on Canadian soil – along with a round of 32 match on July 2 at BMO Field.

More than 3,000 volunteers are needed to support fan experiences, accessibility services, media operations, and event logistics in Toronto, which is one of 16 host cities.

“This is a unique opportunity to contribute to a global event, demonstrate civic pride and help showcase the city’s diversity and hospitality on the world stage,” a news release read.

“Behind every goal and celebration will be a dedicated team of volunteers ensuring the experience runs smoothly.”

Aside from having the “chance to gain practical experience, develop new skills and make lasting memories,” those who take part in the volunteer program will have the “rare opportunity to contribute to an historic moment for Toronto,” the city said.

Mayor Olivia Chow said Toronto is “proud to be a Host City for the FIFA World Cup 2026” but is “even prouder of the people who will help make it happen.”

“Volunteers are the heart of every major event in our city. This is your chance to be part of history, to meet new people and to show the world the warmth and diversity of Toronto,” she said in a release.

Peter Montopoli, chief tournament officer of Canada FIFA World Cup 2026, agreed.

“Volunteers are often the first touchpoint fans have in a FIFA World Cup host city. They are the heartbeat of this tournament. The ones who will bring the passion for football to life in Toronto,” he said.

“With their dedication, pride, and energy, they’ll help create unforgettable moments and show the world why this city loves the beautiful game.”

Residents from all backgrounds, including newcomers, retirees and multilingual community members, are all encouraged to sign up to be a Toronto FIFA World Cup 2026 volunteer. Applicants must, however, be 18 years or older at the time of submission.

And while there is no set deadline for applying, early submissions are being strongly encouraged as 3,000 spots may fill up quickly.

Visit the FIFA World Cup 2026 website for more info or to apply to become a volunteer.

Virtual volunteer information sessions will be held on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., Aug. 14 at noon, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m., and Aug. 21 at noon.

To learn more about the program and available volunteer roles, register for an upcoming information session at www.toronto.ca/FIFAVolunteer.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament will begin in Mexico City on June 11, 2026 and concludes with the final match in New York/New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

Pre-registration for FIFA World Cup 26™ ticket information is available through FIFA’s official ticketing platform.