1 man dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

A man has died in hosital following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened in the East York area, at a home near Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive.
Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of someone who had been stabbed inside a residence.
There, officers found a male victim with injuries. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a male to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police later confirmed that the victim is an adult male.
Another male is in custody, police said.
The homicide unit is investigating.