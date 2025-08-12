1 man dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

A male victim has died in hosital following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened in the East York area, at a home near Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of someone who had been stabbed inside a residence.

There, officers found a male victim with injuries. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a male to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police later confirmed that the victim is an adult male.

Another male is in custody, police said.

The homicide unit is investigating.