Man charged after road rage incident on Hwy. 401 ends in stabbing of 2 people

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident on Highway 401 that ended in the stabbing of two people on Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said they got a call about the incident shortly after 4:30 p.m. It happened on the eastbound lanes near Brimley Road and involved a white Mercedes and a silver Mazda.

After they stopped on the shoulder, the driver of the Mercedes allegedly confronted the two occupants of the Mazda and, at some point, stabbed them.

When officers arrived, all parties had fled. Police said they were later notified about two people attending a local hospital with stabbing injuries.

One victim, a 35-year-old, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other, a 31-year-old, sustained minor injuries, police said.

In a news release on Tuesday, police announced that 44-year-old Franklyn Ferguson had been charged with assault with a weapon, assault, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-235-4981 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.