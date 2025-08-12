Man hit by streetcar in Toronto’s Leslieville area

A pedesrian was seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a streetcar near Gerrard Street East and Glenside Avenue on Aug. 11. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A man in his 30s has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a TTC streetcar in the city’s east end on Monday night say police.

The collision happened in the Leslieville neighbourhood, near Gerrard Street East and Glenside Avenue, just east of Greenwood Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:39 pm for reports of pedestrian who had been struck by a TTC streetcar.

Police said a man was transported to hospital with serious, bit non-life-threatening, injuries.

Road closures and delays in the area are to be expected, they said.