Part of Bay Street closed after marked police vehicle and several other vehicles struck during collision; 1 in custody

A portion of a busy street in downtown Toronto is closed for an investigation after a driver struck a marked police vehicle and several parked vehicles near Tor

A portion of a busy street in downtown Toronto is closed for an investigation after a driver struck a marked police vehicle and several parked vehicles near Toronto City Hall.

The collision happened in the vicinity of Bay and Albert streets, just north of Queen Street West.

Toronto police said they attended that area just before 3 p.m.

One male is in custody.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Currently, the intersection of Bay and Albert is taped off as police investigate. Bay is also closed from Queen to Dundas Street West.

Investigators are urging people to consider alternate routes.

This investigation is ongoing.