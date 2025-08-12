Ricky Gervais calls the Toronto Islands one of his favourite places in the world as he enjoys off day in the city

Comedian Ricky Gervais is shown in Toronto in this image shared to social media on Aug. 12. (rickygervais/Instagram)

Ricky Gervais appears to be making the most out of a trip to Toronto for a sold-out show at Scotiabank Arena later this week.

The Toronto stop on Gervais’s ‘Mortality’ tour isn’t until Thursday night but the comedian took to social media on Tuesday to share an image of himself on a boat in Lake Ontario, noting that he had a few days off in the city and was headed to the Toronto Islands for the day.

A few hours later, Gervais shared another picture from a nondescript pathway on the islands, calling it one of his “favourite places in the world.”

That image has since been liked more than 10,000 times on Instagram.

Dozens of Torontonians also commented on the post, some of whom shared advice on what the comedian should check out while in the city.

Another quipped that it was good he had arrived in Toronto two days early, as it may take him that long to get to the venue from his hotel due to the city’s notorious traffic.

Gervais last performed in Toronto back in 2023.