‘Unforeseen illness’: Lil Wayne postpones Toronto show with little notice

American rapper Lil Wayne has abruptly postponed his Monday night show in Toronto.

In a message posted on X shortly after 8 p.m., Budweiser Stage announced the postponement of tonight’s performance by the five-time Grammy award winning artist.

“Due to unforeseen illness, Wayne’s Toronto show tonight will be postponed. As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one,” the post read.

Doors opened for tonight show at 6 p.m., with DJ T-Lewis on at 6:40 PM, Belly Gang Kushington on at 7:15 p.m. and Tyga set to perform at 8:05 p.m.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was expected to hit the stage at 9:15 p.m.

“Please stay tuned for the new date coming soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date once announced,” the venue said on social media.