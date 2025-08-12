‘Very serious homicide investigation’: 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Toronto’s east end

A male victim has died in hosital following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in East York on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 15th floor of a high-rise apartment building on Woodbine Avenue, just south of O’Connor Drive.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of someone who had been stabbed inside a residence.

There, officers found a male victim with injuries. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a male to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police later confirmed that the victim is an adult male.

A unnamed male was arrested at the scene. It is not clear at this time what charges he may be facing. Police said they are not searching for any other suspects.

Speaking briefly with reporters late Tuesday afternoon, Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said officers are now “combing the crime scene” as they work to gather evidence.

Underlining that it is “early on in the investigation,” he said that police are “very limited in providing very specific information” as to not compromise its integrity.

Maslowski did say that the suspect and the victim are known to each other, adding that this is a “very serious homicide investigation.”

Anyone with further information, specifically anyone who was in the area of the stabbing around 2:30 p.m. today, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.