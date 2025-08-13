Man accused of transporting female victim throughout southern Ontario, B.C., for sex services

A Toronto man is accused of trafficking a female victim throughout southern Ontario and British Columbia for sexual services.

Toronto police said they opened a human trafficking investigation in June and learned that a man allegedly deceived, coerced and controlled the victim.

The money she earned was surrendered to the suspect, police said.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Jaden Grant-Vanderland on July 10.

He has been charged with trafficking in persons by recruiting, trafficking in persons by exercising control, material benefit from sexual services, procuring or exercising control, advertising another person’s sexual services, procuring or recruiting a person to provide sexual services for consideration and financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18.

Police are concerned there may be more victims and have released an image of the suspect.

“Police would like to encourage all affected individuals to come forward and report human trafficking occurrences to the police. We want to ensure everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally,” they said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-4838 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).