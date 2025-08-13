Man in his 50s seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say.

Emergency services got a call for a stabbing in the area of Richmond Street West and Bathurst Street around 5:45 p.m.

Toronto police say a man in his 50s was located with serious injuries. He was subsequently taken to a hospital.

Officers arrested a man in his 40s at the scene, police say. He was shortly transported to the hospital with minor but non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not immediately known.