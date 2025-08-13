Motorcyclist seriously injured after being struck in Toronto’s east end

Police tape shown in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A motorcyclist has been rushed to the hospital following a collision in Toronto’s east end.

The crash happened near Danforth and East Lynn avenues, just west of Woodbine Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 9:15 p.m. for reports of a motorcyclist that had been struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics said they transported an adult male to the hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening, injuries.

They added that they’re assessing two more adult males on scene, however there is no word at this point on the extent of the injuries they may have sustained.

The driver, meanwhile, remained on scene.

Motorists should expect delays in that area, police said.