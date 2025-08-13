No injuries reported after tree falls on SUV in Etobicoke

The driver of the SUV says he saw a flash of lightning seconds before the tree fell.

No one was injured after a large tree fell on a car in central Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Wellesworth Drive, which is east of Renforth Drive and north of Rathburn Road.

According to the vehicle’s driver, Kasper Zieniewicz, a large tree was hit by lightning before it fell onto his SUV, trapping them inside until emergency responders arrived and cleared the live wires and branches.

“I was just driving. It was raining. The rain came down hard,” he told CP24.

Kasper Zieniewicz - Tree on SUV Etobicoke Aug. 12 Kasper Zieniewicz's SUV was damaged after large tree was hit by lightning and fell on Wellesworth Drive in Etobicoke on Aug. 12.

“We saw lightening coming up farther down and then out of nowhere the whole windshield is green. The tree fell down. I pressed the brakes just before and now we’re here.”

Zieniewicz said they were trapped inside the vehicle for about 45 minutes, but remained calm and were eventually rescued.

“I’m fine, just upset that my car is under a tree.”

Crews have since been brought in to remove the tree from the street.