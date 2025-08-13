‘A nightmare’: Ontario couple frustrated new heat pump won’t cool their home

The Greater Toronto Area had many extreme heat warnings this summer and for those without air conditioning, its been very difficult to stay cool.

And while more homeowners are installing heat pumps in their homes – a unit that can heat your home in the winter and keep it cool in the summer – one Ontario couple reached out to CTV News saying that the one they purchased has seemingly been unable to keep them cool.

“We had six or seven fans running so we can sleep at night and it is still a nightmare” said Mississauga resident Ashok Lumb.

Lumb and his wife, Promila, say they’ve been running multiple fans in their house as an effort to cool it down, even though they bought a new heat pump system just two years ago.

According to the Lumbs, the device worked fine in the winter while heating their home, but on extremely hot days, the temperature won’t go lower than 29 degrees.

“Last two weeks when the weather was 35, 36 degrees outside, our house was 29,30, or 31 degrees (inside,)” Ashok said.

HVAC company couldn’t figure out heat pump problem, says couple

When the Lumbs contacted the HVAC company that installed the heat pumps, they told CTV News the technicians came 12 different times over the past two years, but couldn’t figure out what the problem was.

“The house is still very hot and they are giving us one excuse or the other,” said Promila.

The couple say they were told their furnace was compatible with a heat pump, but when the house wouldn’t cool down, they were told they needed to replace it, even though the furnace was only seven years old.

“We ended up spending $4,500 which we didn’t have to because our furnace was working just fine” she added.

Ashok recently had heart and brain surgery.

The couple says if the heat pump issue can’t be repaired, they’d rather replace it with an air conditioner.

“I want my money back so I can get a regular air conditioner and keep my house cool,” Promila said.

Issues resolved after CTV News contacts HVAC company

When CTV News reached out to the HVAC company on the Lumbs’ behalf, it helped the couple get a $7,000 rebate and sent three technicians to try and resolve the problem.

A spokesperson also confirmed with CTV News the problem was finally resolved.

“The client initially purchased both a heat pump and a furnace approximately two years ago. At that time, we assisted her in securing a $7,000 government rebate, ensuring she had top-of-the-line equipment from a well-known brand. Over the past two years, the furnace has performed perfectly without any issues,” a statement read.

“The primary concern that arose recently was related to the heat pump’s performance. Although our team visited multiple times—twelve visits in total—to address the situation, and replaced parts such as the thermostat and coil, the unit itself was in good working order.”

The company went on to say that in “good faith” it “offered several solutions, including a potential replacement of the heat pump with a different brand or a form of compensation.”

“However, she subsequently changed her request and asked for full reimbursement of the furnace’s value—$4,520,” it said.

“As can happen with mechanical equipment, performance issues occasionally arise, but we responded consistently over time with multiple service visits to ensure the client was supported. She has since confirmed that she considers the matter fully resolved.”

The Lumbs told CTV News they are relieved the heat pump has been repaired and is now cool, even during the heat wave.

“It’s such a relief. I don’t think we could’ve gotten anywhere without your help,” said Promila.