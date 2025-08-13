‘Significant inconvenience’: TTC CEO apologizes after subway service disrupted during morning rush hour

The TTC says there are delays between Finch and St. George stations due to a ‘late clearing work zone.’

The new head of the TTC is apologizing after subway service was disrupted along a stretch of Line 1 on Wednesday morning.

Subway service was suspended along the line between Lawrence West and St. George stations for nearly two hours this morning due to a “late clearing work zone.”

Subway service was back up and running as of about 7:40 a.m. but residual delays continued after service resumed.

In a statement released Wednesday, TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said the issue stemmed from a late clearing work zone near Eglinton West Station, where crews were making overnight switch repairs.

“Unfortunately this resulted in delays getting trains out for service and led to significant inconvenience for our customers,” Lali, who officially took over as the CEO of the TTC last month, said.

He noted that the “most significant impact” to service was between 6 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. and shuttle buses were deployed during that time to supplement service this morning.

“For this I apologize. As CEO, I want to assure everyone that I am accountable and I have asked our team to take immediate steps to mitigate such events in the future,” Lali said.

Lali, who was previously in charge of subway operations at New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), officially took over the position on July 7, replacing former TTC CEO Rick Leary, who resigned last summer.