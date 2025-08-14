Joint investigation with Toronto, Australian police leads to child pornography charges

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A man has been arrested and charged with child pornography following a joint investigation between police services in Toronto and Australia.

In a release on Thursday, Toronto police said their Internet Child Exploitation unit launched the investigation in Dec. 2024.

It is alleged that the accused was communicating online in attempts to “gain access to someone under the age of 16.”

Police said he was operating on various social media platforms under the username ‘Cravingjocks.’

In Jan. 2025, officers conducted a search at a home in the area of Whites Road and Finch Avenue in Pickering.

On Thursday, Peter Patlakas, 41, of Pickering, turned himself in to police.

He has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography, including possessiing, accessing, and making it, and has also been charged with making an arrangement or agreement to commit sexual assault to a person who was or was believed to be under the age of 16.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police did not share how the Queensland Police Service’s Task Force Argos assisted with the investigation.