Passenger shoots driver before collision near Downsview Park, police say

Police are investigating a shooting and collision near Downsview Park on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A passenger allegedly shot the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in and ended up colliding with another vehicle near Downsview Park a week ago.

Toronto police said a call came in just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 6 for a collision in the area of Stanley Greene and Downsview Park Boulevards.

Investigators have learned that two people were travelling in a vehicle when they got into an altercation, which ended in the shooting.

A short time later, they collided with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, police said.

The driver who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers executed a search warrant and recovered a loaded firearm.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Feisal Jibril. Police said he was arrested on Aug. 9.

He is facing charges of discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a loaded regulated firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).