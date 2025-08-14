Subway service resumes on section of TTC’s Line 2

The TTC was reporting no service on Bloor-Danforth Line between Kipling and Jane due to a hydraulic fluid leak. The section has now reopened.

The TTC says subway service has resumed on a section of Line 2 this morning following a “hydraulic fluid leak” at a west-end station.

Service was suspended between Kipling and Jane stations as a result of the leak at Islington Station but trains were running again by about 7:15 a.m.

Thursday’s delay comes one day after TTC CEO Mandeep Lali issued an apology for a significant disruption on Line 1 during Wednesday’s morning rush hour commute.

In a statement released Wednesday, Lali said the issue stemmed from a late clearing work zone near Eglinton West Station, where crews were making overnight switch repairs.

“Unfortunately this resulted in delays getting trains out for service and led to significant inconvenience for our customers,” Lali, who officially took over as the CEO of the TTC last month, said.

“For this I apologize. As CEO, I want to assure everyone that I am accountable and I have asked our team to take immediate steps to mitigate such events in the future.”