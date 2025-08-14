Subway service suspended on section of TTC’s Line 2

There is currently no service on a section of Line 1 this morning following a “hydraulic fluid leak” at a west-end station, the TTC says.

Service has been suspended between Kipling and Jane stations as a result of the leak at Islington Station.

The TTC says shuttle buses are operating and customers can use GO Transit from Kipling Station as an alternative.

Thursday’s delay comes one day after TTC CEO Mandeep Lali issued an apology for a significant disruption on Line 1 during Wednesday’s morning rush hour commute.

In a statement released Wednesday, Lali said the issue stemmed from a late clearing work zone near Eglinton West Station, where crews were making overnight switch repairs.

“Unfortunately this resulted in delays getting trains out for service and led to significant inconvenience for our customers,” Lali, who officially took over as the CEO of the TTC last month, said.

“For this I apologize. As CEO, I want to assure everyone that I am accountable and I have asked our team to take immediate steps to mitigate such events in the future.”