TTC increasing bus, streetcar service on key routes to accommodate riders heading to The Ex

The Toronto Transit Commission is making it easier for people heading to the Canadian National Exhibition this summer.

Starting on Friday, when the 18-day fair opens, the TTC will be running additional bus and streetcar routes to and from Exhibition Place.

Specifically, there will be dedicated CNE Express buses, which will be running non-stop between Dufferin Station and the Dufferin Gate Loop as well as between Bathurst Station and the Exhibition Loop.

The TTC will also be increasing service along the 29 and 929 Express Dufferin bus routes on Dufferin Street.

To accommodate CNE-related road closures, service on the 29 Dufferin, 929 Dufferin Express, and 329 Dufferin bus routes will also be adjusted, with the last stop at Dufferin Gate Loop, which is a short walk from The Ex. Transit users should note that this will also affect buses on the 63 Ossington route, which will be redirected onto King and Liberty streets and Fraser and Atlantic avenues.

When it comes to streetcars, there will be increased service on the 509 Harbourfront, between Union Station and the Exhibition Loop, and 511 Bathurst streetcar routes, from Bathurst Station to the Exhibition Loop, during The Ex.

Additionally, streetcar service on the 503 Kingston Road route will be adjusted between 2 p.m. and 1 a.m. weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. on weekends.

Streetcars will also be extended westbound along King Street West and The Queensway to Sunnyside Loop during those hours.

Further, streetcars on the 510 Spadina route will operate between Spadina Station and the Queens Quay Loop daily until 7:30 p.m. Afterwards, the 510 Spadina will run from Spadina to Union stations.

This additional bus/streetcar service as well as TTC route adjustments will be in effect until the CNE comes to a close on Labour Day, Monday, Sept. 1.