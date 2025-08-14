What could be behind the collisions involving Eglinton Crosstown LRT trains

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision between a taxi cab and an LRT train on Eglinton Avenue and Swift Drive.

Eglinton Crosstown LRT trains have been running as part of extensive testing. Within five days, the trains were involved in two separate crashes in Scarborough, including one that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

“They’re just coming infrequently enough that a lot of people think it will be fine,” Alexander Guler, who works near the LRT, said on Thursday. “And then they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

On Saturday, Toronto police said a 64-year-old woman was crossing Eglinton near Pharmacy Avenue, went on the transit platform and was struck by an LRT train.

Eglinton Crosstown LRT collision Police and transit officers are on the scene of a collision involving an Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle. (Melissa Duggan/CP24)

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said they were told the driver honked the horn and slowed.

On Wednesday afternoon, a train collided with a car at the corner of Swift Drive. No injuries were reported in the incident.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but people living nearby told CTV News Toronto some drivers are ignoring signage preventing them from going left or straight through the intersection.

Eglinton Crosstown LRT An Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle is stopped in the middle of a North York intersection following a collision on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (Chopper 24)

Others question the train signals functioning with traffic lights as if the system is fully open.

“The train lights are set up so that the lights are going with the direction when the train starts, but the train isn’t even running yet, so people just kinda get confused if they are stopping, if they’re going, if they’re turning,” said Brittany O’Hearn, who lives and works nearby.

Swift Drive intersection The intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Swift Drive is seen on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Beth Macdonell/CTV News)

Metrolinx said in a statement to CTV News Toronto that since 2022, it has been wrapping 45 LRT vehicles with safety messages and leading community education initiatives, in addition to putting up signage during construction advising people to use designated crosswalks.

“Safety has always been a top priority throughout the design, construction and testing of this project. As with LRTs in other jurisdictions, there are crossing signals and signage along the line, as well as audible safety cues, like gong signals and horns, to alert pedestrians and other vehicles,” Metrolinx said.

Metrolinx signs Signs and advertisements educating motorists and pedestrians about the ongoing Crosstown LRT testing. (Metrolinx)

That message about using crosswalks was reinforced by police on the weekend after the woman was hit.

Metrolinx said the two crashes are not related and any findings from police investigations will be carefully reviewed.

The Eglinton Crosstown was slated to open in 2020 but has faced numerous delays. Officials have most recently cited a possible opening date for the line in either September or later this fall.