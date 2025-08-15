26-year-old man charged in TTC bus sexual assault

Sheshamraju Sarikonda, 26, of Toronto, is facing charges in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto police handout)

A man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC bus in Etobicoke last week has been arrested.

Toronto police said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Sheshamraju Sarikonda, was arrested on Thursday.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger on a TTC bus on the evening of Aug. 3.

Sarikonda has been charged with sexual assault and committing an indecent act in a public place.

Police have released his image, as investigators believe there may be more victims.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).