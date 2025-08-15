Man accused of breaking into storage units, church in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into multiple places in Oshawa, including storage units and a church.

Durham police said 11 units at a storage facility near Ritson Road South and Dean Avenue were broken into between May 28 and June 23.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and determined that he was also allegedly behind the break-and-enters at a church on July 12 and a business on Aug. 5.

On Thursday, police located the suspect, 33-year-old Jesse Finch, and arrested him.

He is facing more than three dozen charges, including 12 counts of break and enter to commit, 11 counts of disguise with intent, and 13 counts of failure to comply with probation.

“At the time of his arrest, Finch was on probation for similar charges,” police said in a news release on Friday.

They are asking anyone with further information about the incidents to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1705 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).