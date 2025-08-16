‘Innocent life has been taken’: Sleeping 8-year-old boy struck and killed by stray bullet in North York home

Det. Sgt. Jason Davis provides an update to reporters about what police know so far.

A sleeping eight-year-old boy was struck and killed by a stray bullet in his North York home early Saturday morning in what police described as a “cowardly and disgusting act of violence.”

The family has identified the boy as JahVeh Roy.

JahVeh Roy JahVeh Roy is seen in these photos provided by the family. The 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Supplied)

Speaking on behalf of the family, Marcell Wilson, said the child was lying in bed with his mother when the bullet hit him.

“There are no words that can capture the pain of losing a child in such a horrific and senseless way,” Marcell Wilson told reporters at the scene.

“An innocent life has been taken, a family is shattered, and our community is mourning. The death of a child to gun violence is the clearest reminder that this crisis has gone far too deep.”

Toronto police said several calls came in for reports of gunshots at 15 Martha Eaton Way, near Black Creek and Trethewey Drives, just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died shortly.

Speaking at the scene, Det. Sgt. Jason Davis called it “an unimaginably tragic incident.”

TPS Toronto police Det. Sgt. Jason Davis speaks to reporters on Saturday August 16, 2025 (CP24 photo).

“He was in his home, the safest place that you can be with your family, in bed when he was struck by a stray bullet,” Davis said.

The homicide detective noted two other units in the building were also hit by gunfire, though no additional injuries were reported.

“What’s happened here is a cowardly, disgusting act of violence and every resource available in the city is being allocated to this right now,” Davis said. “We’re asking anybody with information to please come forward.”

The detective shared that police do not have information about the suspect or suspects at this time.

Davis indicated that the shooting occurred outside the building near a playground where “a group of individuals were standing at that time.”

Bullet hole A bullet hole in a window at an apartment building in North York where an 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a stray bullet.

“We’re asking those individuals if you did not speak with police while you were on scene, please, please, contact us. Every little bit matters,” he said.

‘You destroyed a life of a child’

The boy had his whole life ahead of him, said Wilson, who is also a family friend.

“I stand with this grieving family, with their neighbours, and with every parent who feels fear for their child’s safety,” he said.

“We owe it to him and we owe it to every child to do better.”

Wilson urged those responsible for the shooting to do the right thing and turn themselves in to the police before more damage is done.

“To those responsible for this boy’s death, you have not only destroyed a life of a child and devastated his family, but you’ve also destroyed your own future,” he said.

“Every choice has consequences, and this choice has left scars that can never be erased.”

Marcell Wilson Marcell Wilson speaks to reporters following the death of an 8-year-old boy in North York on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

Wilson, who is the founder of the One by One Movement, an advocacy group fighting gun violence, encouraged families, schools, community leaders, police and all levels of government to unite and take action to prevent similar incidents.

“When our children are not safe in their own homes, on their streets, in their own neighbourhoods, in their own beds, we must acknowledge that we have failed them,” Wilson said.

“This is not just about crime, it’s about the systems, the cycles, and the lack of support that allow this level of violence to continue. We can no longer treat this as acceptable or normal.”

‘No stone unturned’ in pursuit of suspects: chief

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw echoed his detective’s earlier sentiments that homicide investigators will have all resources available to arrest all those responsible.

“We’ll do everything we possibly can to pursue every lead, every bit of evidence, wherever it takes us, to ensure that those who are responsible for this horrible act of violence are held accountable,” Demkiw told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

He urged the suspects to turn themselves in, warning them that “we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of you.”

“Make no mistake about it. Every single hour that passes, your world will shrink. It will continue to shrink,” Demkiw said.

Chief Demkiw Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw speaks to reporters about the investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy in North York on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

Before the news conference, the chief spoke with the family and described the meeting as very difficult.

Demkiw told reporters that he informed the family that Toronto police are committed to apprehending the people behind the boy’s death.

“I am a parent. I’ve raised two children in our city, and I cannot imagine the sense of loss that the mother and family are feeling now,” the chief said.

Demkiw renewed his call for law reform when it comes to shootings in congregate settings and the need for these incidents to be treated “in the most significant and severe way available within the legal system.”

“A shooting that results in a death that happens in a congregate setting needs to be a pathway to first-degree murder charges so that people can be held accountable at the highest level, and we would hope it would serve as a deterrent to those who pick up firearms to solve their grievances or whatever it is that motivates them in any circumstance,” Demkiw said.

The chief noted that Toronto police will be in the neighbourhood for as long as it takes to bring a sense of safety and security to the community.

‘Gun violence must end,’ says Chow

Mayor Olivia Chow shared her thoughts in the hours following the incident, calling for the “end” of gun violence in the city.

In a statement, she said, “My heart goes out to their family, loved ones and the entire community...The gun violence must end in our city.”

Chow also said she has spoken with Toronto police chief Demkiw, adding that police are using “all resources” to find those responsible.

Olivia Chow Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks at a National Day to End Gun Violence ceremony at Nathan Phillips Square earlier this year (CP24 file photo).

In a post to social media, officials from the Toronto Police Association also chimed in and framed the incident as an “unimaginable loss.”

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the eight-year-old boy tragically killed in North York early Saturday morning.”

Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the eight-year-old boy tragically killed in North York early Saturday morning. This is an unimaginable loss.



