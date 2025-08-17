Male critically injured in fight near Toronto’s Moss Park, another arrested

A male was critically injured in a fight in the Moss Park neighbourhood on Aug. 17. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A male has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fight between two people in downtown east Toronto on Sunday, police say.

The incident happened in the Moss Park neighbourhood, near Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 1:23 p.m. for reports of two people fighting.

Police said officers at the scene found a male with injuries.

Another male was arrested nearby, they said, later adding that he was also transported to hospital with serious injuries by Toronto paramedics.

Both males appear to have been stabbed, investigators said.

Fight Moss Park Aug. 17 A male was critically injured in a fight in the Moss Park neighbourhood on Aug. 17. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

There is a large police presence in that area due to the ongoing investigation.

Sherbourne is currently closed in both directions between Queen and Shuter Street and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.