Shooting in Toronto’s east end leaves 1 man critically injured: police

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Toronto's east end that left one man critically injured.

A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s east end early Monday morning.

It happened near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police were called to the area for a report of gunshots near an apartment building. According to police, paramedics were flagged down nearby to treat a victim, described as a man in his 20s, who had been shot.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police did not provide detailed suspect descriptions, saying only that two males wearing black clothing fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.