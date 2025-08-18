Teenage boy arrested in Leslieville hit-and-run: Toronto police

Video shows the moment a man was hit by a car while crossing a street in Toronto's east end. (Obtained by CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a teenage boy in connection with a hit-and-run in the Leslieville neighbourhood in May.

CTV News Toronto obtained video of the May 19 incident, which they said occurred near Queen Street East and Jones Avenue shortly before midnight.

The surveillance footage showed the victim crossing Queen in the crosswalk when what looks like a white-coloured sedan turned left onto the street from Jones and struck the pedestrian.

The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle.

A 34-year-old man who was hit was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a release on Monday, police said they arrested a 17-year-old male from Richmond Hill.

He has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm.

The youth can’t be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.