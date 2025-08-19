Toronto police seeking help to locate family of elderly woman who was found in city’s west end

Maria, who is around 88 years old, was located at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 19 near Davenport Road and Christie Street. Police are asking for the publics help to find her family. (TPS photo)

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of an elderly woman who was found in the city’s west end early Tuesday morning.

Maria, who is around 88 years old, was located at about 4 a.m. near Davenport and Turner roads, just west of Christie Street.

Police say it is not known where she lives or who her next-of-kin are.

A media officer told CP24 that the found person is “unable to provide any information that could help us locate her address or next-of-kin contact information.”

Maria is described as five-foot to five-foot-two with a slim build, short grey hair, and blue eyes.

Investigators say she speaks mostly Portuguese and is wearing a black cardigan sweater, black pants, and grey slippers.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.