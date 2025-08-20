14-year-old boy facing almost 20 charges following several robberies at stores across Toronto

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 14-year-old is facing almost 20 charges after several stores across Toronto were robbed.

Toronto police say they responded to eight calls for robberies between July 9 and 13, 2025, across 55, 43, 33, 32, and 31 divisions.

In each incident a group of suspects, travelling in a stolen vehicle, entered a store wearing masks to conceal their identities, investigators say.

The suspects then allegedly confronted the employees while making demands for electronics.

Police say they stole several cell phones and some cash before fleeing the scene.

Through investigation, the Hold Up Squad identified one of the suspects as a 14-year-old boy from Toronto.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, five counts of disguised with intent, and eight counts of robbery with an offensive weapon.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.