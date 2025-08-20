5 suspects, including 12-year-old, arrested in jewelry store robbery in North York

A Toronto police officer is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A 12-year-old boy was among the five suspects arrested by police in connection with a robbery at a jewelry store in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said a call came just after 3 p.m. for a robbery near York Mills Road and Leslie Street.

A group arrived in the area in a stolen vehicle and then walked up to a store wearing masks to disguise their identities, police said.

Using hammers, the suspects allegedly smashed through the locked glass to gain entry and, once inside, they stole a quantity of jewelry.

Police said officers responded quickly and located the suspects, arresting them shortly after. They also recovered stolen property during the arrest.

In a news release, police did not identify the suspects, only revealing their ages, which are 25, 19, 16, 15, and 12.

Each of them is facing charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of possession of a weapon.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

The charges have not been tested in court.