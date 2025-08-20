Toronto woman wanted in stabbing attacked person who tried to intervene: police

Toronto police say 18-year-old Bruna Fernandes Martins is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing near Queen Street West and Bathurst Street on Aug. 8, 2025. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police say an 18-year-old woman is wanted for attempted murder following a stabbing in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Queen Street West and Bathurst Street at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 for a reported stabbing.

Police allege that the suspect had been in a physical altercation with the victim prior to the incident. Police said the suspect followed the victim and stabbed them before assaulting a second person who attempted to intervene.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the area on foot prior to the arrival of police, investigators said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Police said they subsequently identified a suspect and have now released the name and photo of the person they believe to be responsible for the attack on both victims.

Toronto resident Bruna Fernandes Martins, 18, is wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

Investigators have described her as five feet, six inches tall with a thin build, and long, wavy dark brown hair. She was wearing a light-yellow crop top, white sweatpants, and white flip flops at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).