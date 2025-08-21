2 suspects arrested in Etobicoke shooting that left 23-year-old man dead

A man has died following a shooting in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening, police say. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police have arrested two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Etobicoke in March.

In a news release on Wednesday, police provided an update on the city’s 7th homicide of the year, which occurred near a playground in the area of Martin Grove and Albion Roads on the evening of March 26.

Police said Awais Ismail Awais was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Malikye Monoroth and 19-year-old Saaid Mohamed, who were taken into custody on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder.

Homicide investigators continue to urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).