Blind moose rescued east of Ottawa passes away suddenly

Cedar the Moose appears to be blind and has an injured leg. He is being cared for at the Holly’s Haven Wildlife Rescue in Dunrobin. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

A blind baby moose found on a rural road in eastern Ontario earlier this summer died suddenly on Thursday, according to an animal rescue group.

The moose, named Cedar, was discovered wandering along a busy road in St. Isidore, Ont. in early July. Officials said Cedar was limping due to a leg injury and was blind.

The animal was brought to Holly’s Haven Wildlife Rescue in Dunrobin for care and was going to be transferred to the Toronto Zoo.

In a post on social media on Thursday, Holly’s Haven Wildlife Rescue said Cedar “passed away both suddenly and unexpectedly.”

The wildlife rescue said the cause of death is unknown, adding, “just an hour and a half prior, Cedar appeared healthy. Then he was gone.”

“Despite receiving immediate and ongoing veterinary care, Cedar left this world far too soon,” the rescue said.

“We gave him thorough examinations by multiple veterinarians, long-lasting antibiotics, pain medication, X-rays, and consultations with an orthopedic specialist and an ophthalmologist. Our team provided round-the-clock care for him. In the weeks and days leading up to his passing, he was thriving. He showed no signs of stress and no indication of an underlying problem.

“His sudden loss has left our entire team, and the veterinary professionals who cared for him, shocked and heartbroken.”

Cedar the moose Cedar the moose in the back of a vehicle after being found on the side of the road near St. Isidore, Ont. (Photo courtesy: Robert Boisvert)

The rescue organization reached out to the Toronto Zoo to have it become home for Cedar. The moose was continuing to live at Holly’s Haven until cleared by vets to travel and all the required paperwork was completed.

“Cedar’s life was not in vain. In his short time with us, he became a beacon of what’s possible when kind people come together to do what’s right,” Holly’s Haven said.

“He reminded us all of why wildlife rescue matters. Thanks to your support, Cedar’s last weeks were filled with safety, nourishment, love, and peace. He was protected from predators, from traffic, and from the fences he couldn’t see. He was not alone. He was loved.”

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Ottawa’s Natalie van Rooy