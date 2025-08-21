One person dead after shooting at Scarborough Town Centre

Police say at least one person has been fatally shot reportedly inside of the Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto’s west end.

One person is dead after a shooting at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police said a call came in at 1:51 p.m. for a shooting at the mall.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot.

Scarborough Town Centre shooting Police and paramedics respond to a shooting at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears the victim was located in the washroom near the mall’s lower-level food court.

Scarborough Town Centre shooting Emergency services are in the entrance of a washroom at Scarborough Town Centre responding to a shooting on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

No suspect information has been released, and police say they have a heavy presence in the area.