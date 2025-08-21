One person dead after shooting at Scarborough Town Centre

One person is dead after a shooting at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police said a call came in at 1:51 p.m. for a shooting at the mall.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot.
Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
It appears the victim was located in the washroom near the mall’s lower-level food court.
No suspect information has been released, and police say they have a heavy presence in the area.