Suspect sought after one person seriously injured in unprovoked assault on TTC bus

Police say the man in the photos is wanted in an assault investigation. (Toronto police handout)

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted after one person was seriously injured in an unprovoked assault on a TTC bus on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to an assault call in the area of Weston Road and Church Street at 6:40 p.m.

Officers learned that an unknown male suspect approached the victim while on board a TTC bus and allegedly repeatedly assaulted them.

Shortly after, the suspect fled the area, leaving the victim with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a tall male with a lean build, short curly black hair and clean-shaven.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a small black logo on the bottom, white sweatpants with a small black logo at the top and black sandals.

Anyone who can identify the suspect and knows his whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).