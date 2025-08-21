Toronto man, 44, charged with public incitement of hatred, uttering threats

A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 44-year-old man is accused of making comments online containing “hateful, racist, and xenophobic rhetoric of a threatening nature.”

Toronto police said the man made the alleged comments repeatedly towards “multiple identifiable groups” between Aug. 10 and Aug. 15.

On Wednesday, police searched his address and arrested the man, who has been identified as Douglas Lothier.

He was subsequently charged with public incitement of hatred, making indecent telecommunications and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-4842 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).