‘Armed and dangerous’: Police say Markham man wanted for robbery and assault

Jeetendra (Tony) Ramkumar is wanted by police for seven charges. (Credit: York Regional Police)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 38-year-old man accused of robbing and assaulting the occupant of the same Markham home on two separate occasions earlier this week.

On Aug. 17, at about 8:30 a.m. investigators said they received reports of assault at a residence in the vicinity of Eastvale Drive and Denison Street.

“The suspect assaulted and choked the victim before fleeing the scene,” police said in a press release.

Three days later, on Aug. 20, police said the suspect returned to the same address at 6:30 a.m. and threatened to kill the victim, used a firearm to assault them, and stole their cell phone.

Ramkumar 2 Police say Ramkumar is "armed and dangerous." (Credit: York Regional Police)

Jeetendra (Tony) Ramkumar is wanted for seven charges, including assault, robbery, and firearms offences.

“Ramkumar is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, citizens are urged not to approach him but to call police immediately,” police added.

Investigators identified three vehicles associated with the suspect:

Blue 2017 Chevrolet Silverado with Ontario licence plate BE89595

Silver 2020 Dodge Durango, with Ontario licence plate BKHR492

White 1991 Acura IGS with Ontario licence plate BECE205

Police said that they have been unable to locate Ramkumar and are appealing to the public for their help in locating him. Investigators are encouraging Ramkumar to turn himself in.