Kamala Harris to visit Toronto as part of upcoming book tour

Former U.S. vice president Kamala Harris announced that she will be visiting Toronto as part of her book tour to promote “107 Days,” an account of her presidential run, which she described as “the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

The Toronto stop will take place on Nov. 16 at Meridian Hall on Front Street. Ticketmaster has tickets to “A Conversation with Kamala Harris” starting at $95, but “Official Platinum” seats are over $400.

The former U.S. vice president posted details of the tour on Instagram, where she wrote that she would “share behind-the-scenes moments, lessons learned, and how we keep moving forward together.”

The tour will take place across the continental United States, with exceptions made only for Toronto and the U.K.’s capital, London.

Kamala Harris served as vice president to U.S. president Joe Biden from 2020 to 2024. Biden initially ran for re-election but when he dropped out of the race, Harris stepped in to run with only 107 days left of the campaign. Harris lost to U.S. President Donald Trump, who had previously beaten Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton in 2016 but failed to secure a second term when he ran against Biden in 2020.

The book will be released on Sept. 23. Harris will narrate the audio book herself, according to Rakuten Kobo.