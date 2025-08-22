Man wanted after allegedly tripping, kicking person in the head in east end

A 33-year-old man is wanted after allegedly tripping and kicking a victim in the head in the city’s east end early Thursday morning.

Toronto police said a call for an assault in the area of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue came in around 12:30 a.m.

Two people got into an altercation, which police said escalated when one of them got out of their vehicle and ran toward the other.

The suspect allegedly tripped the victim and kicked them in the head after they fell to the ground.

In a news release on Friday, police identified the suspect as Damarlo Garrick, who is wanted for assault causing bodily harm.

He is described as six feet tall with a thin build, black hair and a black beard. Garrick was last seen wearing black pants and a black/white hooded sweater.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).