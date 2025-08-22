Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting clients in Fort Erie, Ont.

Massage therapy clinic at Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. on Jan. 27, 2025. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

A massage therapist in Niagara Region is facing several charges after police allege he sexually assaulted some of his clients during appointments.

Operating out of a wellness centre in Fort Erie, Ont., police allege the therapist committed at least nine assaults during scheduled massages.

The Niagara Regional Police Service arrested 59-year-old Ivo Ivanov on Thursday. He faces nine counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

Investigators say they suspect that there are additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to Niagara police’s Sexual Assault Unit.