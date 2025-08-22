Toronto police seize drugs and guns in investigation into three alleged traffickers

Toronto police released photos of the results of their raids. (Credit: Toronto Police Service)

Three men were arrested earlier this month in Toronto after searches revealed a stash of guns, illicit drugs, and measuring equipment.

Investigators allege that the men were involved in drug trafficking across the city.

Toronto police executed two search warrants on Aug. 11, one at a residence in the Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue area and another at an industrial unit in the vicinity of Markham Road and Finch Avenue.

As a result of these raids, investigators seized about 20 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 190 grams of cocaine, around 12 grams of MDMA, and four digital scales with packaging material. Along with the drugs, police found a sawn-off shotgun, a pistol, and ammunition.

As part of the investigation, police seized a vehicle and on Aug. 14, a third search warrant was executed, which resulted in the discovery of two handguns and 279 rounds of various ammunitions.

Toronto police search seizure The three suspects have been charged with a total of 64 offences. (Credit: Toronto Police Service)

Toronto resident 37-year-old Lyndon Steele has been charged with 10 drug trafficking offences.

Sanjay Turner, a 30-year-old also living in Toronto, is facing 27 charges in relation to illegal firearms and selling illegal drugs.

The third man, Corey Kawal, a 30-year-old of Toronto, has been charged with 27 drug and firearm-related offences.