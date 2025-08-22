Woman in her 80s stabbed in Scarborough, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating after a woman in her 80s was stabbed in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Officers say they responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road and located the victim.
She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say one suspect has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.
