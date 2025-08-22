Woman in her 80s stabbed in Scarborough, suspect in custody

A Toronto police cruiser is on the scene of a stabbing near McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Tim Constable/CTV News)

Toronto police are investigating after a woman in her 80s was stabbed in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Officers say they responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road and located the victim.

She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say one suspect has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.