Woman in her 80s stabbed in Scarborough, youth suspect in custody

Toronto police officials said the victim, who’s in hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the suspect both ‘live in the same residence.’

A woman in her 80s is fighting for her life in the hospital, and a minor is in custody following a stabbing at a residence in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a home near Brownspring Road and Pitfield Road, in the Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road area.

Scarborough stabbing A Toronto police cruiser is on the scene of a stabbing near McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Tim Constable/CTV News)

Officers arrived and located the victim suffering significant injuries, police said. She was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Acting Insp. Brian Maslowski told reporters at the scene that a suspect, a female under the age of 18, was located and arrested without incident a short distance away.

“I will not get into the relationship of the suspect and the victim. However, I can say that they do live in the same residence,” he said.

Scarborough stabbing Police cruisers parked outside a home near McCowan and Sheppard after a woman was stabbed on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Tim Constable/CTV News)

Maslowski added that police were not looking for additional suspects. There is no immediate word on what charges will be laid against the suspect.

He did not disclose what led to the stabbing.

“It’s very tragic and our thoughts go out to the family. I can’t even imagine the heartbreak (of) dealing with such a significant incident,” the inspector said.