Death of 19-year-old man at Scarborough Town Centre deemed homicide: police

Police have identified 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas as the victim in the fatal shooting earlier this week in Scarborough. Police ruling his death a homicide.

The death of a 19-year-old man inside Scarborough Town Centre earlier this week has been deemed a homicide, Toronto police have announced.

In a news release on Saturday, police identified the victim as 19-year-old Daniel Amalathas.

Daniel Amalathas, 19 Daniel Amalathas, 19, is Toronto's 27th homicide victim of 2025. (TPS handout)

A shopper found Amalathas unconscious inside the family washroom located near the lower-level food court on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amalathas is the city’s 27th homicide victim of the year.

Scarborough Town Centre shooting Emergency services are in the entrance of a washroom at Scarborough Town Centre responding to a shooting on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

Police were initially investigating his death as suspicious. They did not disclose on Saturday what led to homicide investigators taking over the investigation.

According to police, the call came in shortly before 2 p.m. for a person who had been shot.

“There was no sound of gunshots or active shooting. This happened in a very confined space that no one knew,” Acting Insp. Baheer Sarvanandan told reporters on Thursday, noting that it appears a single shot was fired.

Scarborough Town Centre Toronto Police work the scene of a fatal shooting near the food court area of Scarborough Town Centre mall in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

He said that when officers found Amalathas, a firearm was discovered near him.

No suspect information has been released.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information, including video, to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).